another view… by amyk
Photo 2811

another view…

…of the Old Presque Isle lighthouse (built 1840) taken from the pier at the marina
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
September 10th, 2022  
