Photo 3138
3august
Marty in a field of flowers. Spotted Knapweed is a very invasive wildflower in northern Michigan, however the fields full of purple flowers are quite pretty.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th July 2023 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Lovely!
August 4th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Wonderful shot of Marty in the wildflowers. Marty has a beautiful coat.
August 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Marty looks rather happy in the weeds, lovely shot.
August 4th, 2023
