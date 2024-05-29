Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3438
daisies along the way
a new park in town with a nice walking trail
29th May 2024
29th May 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4425
photos
201
followers
269
following
941% complete
View this month »
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
Latest from all albums
3433
3434
902
3435
3436
903
3437
3438
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
29th May 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Great pov!
May 30th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lovely flowers. Great shot.
May 30th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Lovely pov.
May 30th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Pretty view
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close