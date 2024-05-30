Previous
white peony by amyk
Photo 3439

white peony

along with the irises, it’s peony season
30th May 2024 30th May 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Babs ace
So pretty
May 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful bloom!
May 31st, 2024  
Barb ace
That is such a gorgeous peony, Amy! Love the tinge of red on the fringes of the petals. Is this on your property?
May 31st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous, the wind destroyed ours last week. Hope yours last a long time.
May 31st, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
The tiny bit of candy cane red is perfect
May 31st, 2024  
