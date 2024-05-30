Sign up
Previous
Photo 3439
white peony
along with the irises, it’s peony season
30th May 2024
30th May 24
5
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4426
photos
201
followers
269
following
942% complete
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3434
902
3435
3436
903
3437
3438
3439
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th May 2024 6:01pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Babs
ace
So pretty
May 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful bloom!
May 31st, 2024
Barb
ace
That is such a gorgeous peony, Amy! Love the tinge of red on the fringes of the petals. Is this on your property?
May 31st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous, the wind destroyed ours last week. Hope yours last a long time.
May 31st, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
The tiny bit of candy cane red is perfect
May 31st, 2024
