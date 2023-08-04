Sign up
Previous
Photo 3139
moon and a balloon
River Days festival in Midland this weekend which includes hot air balloon events. Good weather this morning for ballooning, so we headed out early to watch.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
