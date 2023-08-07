Sign up
Previous
Photo 3142
Mission Point lighthouse
Served the Great Lakes from 1870-1933. At the tip of Mission Point, Grand Traverse Bay, Lake Michigan.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Maggiemae
ace
lovely....
August 8th, 2023
