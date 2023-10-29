Sign up
Photo 3225
Fall scene
the shed was on the property of the vacation rental we stayed in…
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th October 2023 10:15am
Mags
ace
Nice leading line and curve in your scene.
October 30th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the road that goes up to the shed with a curve making me wonder where it stops next,
October 30th, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 30th, 2023
