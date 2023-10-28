Previous
autumn at the dunes by amyk
Photo 3224

autumn at the dunes

good thing I took lots of photos on our trip; relying on them as I came down with a cold when we got home
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful view
October 29th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very pretty view.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise