29september by amyk
Photo 3561

29september

a butterfly bush at a highway rest stop was attracting quite a few butterflies
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture.
September 30th, 2024  
JeannieC57 ace
Gorgeous !
September 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful monarch and capture.
September 30th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the flower with the butterfly.
September 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so beautiful
September 30th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot.
September 30th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2024  
