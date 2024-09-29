Sign up
Photo 3561
29september
a butterfly bush at a highway rest stop was attracting quite a few butterflies
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
7
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4581
photos
203
followers
268
following
975% complete
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st September 2024 12:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture.
September 30th, 2024
JeannieC57
ace
Gorgeous !
September 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful monarch and capture.
September 30th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the flower with the butterfly.
September 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
so beautiful
September 30th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shot.
September 30th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2024
