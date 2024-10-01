Previous
Grand Island East Channel lighthouse by amyk
Photo 3563

Grand Island East Channel lighthouse

…started service 1868…located on Grand Island in Lake Superior
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
976% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Lovely capture.
October 2nd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely capture of this lighthouse.
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise