Previous
Photo 3233
Late afternoon light
One week only challenge, day 1 “weather”. We had thunderstorms to start the day but by late afternoon the sun was out. I like how it’s lighting up the remaining leaves and the old pump station. iPhone shot for phone-vember
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4163
photos
188
followers
253
following
885% complete
View this month »
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th November 2023 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-6
,
phone-vember
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and scene.
November 7th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is really beautiful Amy. I would hang this on my wall in a heartbeat. Not kidding!!
November 7th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
This is a beautiful image. I love the light and the golden tones.
November 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful light, what a lovely scene.
November 7th, 2023
