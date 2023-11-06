Previous
Late afternoon light by amyk
Photo 3233

Late afternoon light

One week only challenge, day 1 “weather”. We had thunderstorms to start the day but by late afternoon the sun was out. I like how it’s lighting up the remaining leaves and the old pump station. iPhone shot for phone-vember
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful light and scene.
November 7th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
This is really beautiful Amy. I would hang this on my wall in a heartbeat. Not kidding!!
November 7th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
This is a beautiful image. I love the light and the golden tones.
November 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful light, what a lovely scene.
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise