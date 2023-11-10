Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3237
One week only, day 5 “rule of odds”…and for some reason it seemed like it needed a frame…iPhone shot for phone-vember
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4169
photos
189
followers
255
following
886% complete
View this month »
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
Latest from all albums
3232
3233
848
3234
3235
849
3236
3237
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th November 2023 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-6
,
phone-vember
Mags
ace
Looks great! The details in the raspberries are amazing.
November 11th, 2023
Cathy
The light is lovely in the still life. Striking colors!
November 11th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nicely done. The frame turns it into a fine art photo.
November 11th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I like the addition of the frame. Nice still life life setup and odds.
November 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close