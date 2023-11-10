Previous
by amyk
Photo 3237

One week only, day 5 “rule of odds”…and for some reason it seemed like it needed a frame…iPhone shot for phone-vember
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Looks great! The details in the raspberries are amazing.
November 11th, 2023  
Cathy
The light is lovely in the still life. Striking colors!
November 11th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nicely done. The frame turns it into a fine art photo.
November 11th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I like the addition of the frame. Nice still life life setup and odds.
November 11th, 2023  
