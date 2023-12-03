Previous
woods in watercolor by amyk
Photo 3260

woods in watercolor

Taken a few days ago at City Forest; Deep Art Effects “watercolor” edit
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Lovely winter road. I'd like to walk it!
December 4th, 2023  
KWind ace
Very pretty!!
December 4th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Pretty winter path. Love how the road just fades to mystery.
December 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture and edit.
December 4th, 2023  
