Photo 3261
…no need to comment; didn’t take any photos today but working on selecting some favorite photos from this year for a 2024 calendar…I get a few printed every year to use as gifts…this is 6 of the photos I’ll be using.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
ace
Some very nice shots to put on the calendar. Hadn't ever thought about doing that, but sound like a good idea.
December 5th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a great idea and you're off to a really great start with these beauties!
December 5th, 2023
