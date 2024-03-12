Sign up
Previous
Photo 3360
12march
Found a place to perch with his snack
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4314
photos
203
followers
266
following
920% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th March 2024 3:54pm
Maggiemae
ace
You have the same camera as me and I know how good the zoom is! This looks pretty close but Mr Chippy is not concerned so your zoom has come into play here!
March 13th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lol
March 13th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great capture. Hope it doesn't make the wheel start turning from all of that food he's stuffing into those jaws. :-)
March 13th, 2024
