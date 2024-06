Woolsey Memorial Airport

We’ve visited this area of Michigan many times and I’ve never quite managed a photo I like of this cool and quirky building. A small public airfield, it was named for a local man who was a pilot. He died in a plane crash in 1927 in South America. His father donated 80 acres of his dairy farm for this airfield. The building is thought to have been a creamery. It was used as the terminal. Local historical society is hoping to preserve it.