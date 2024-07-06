Previous
an egret, a heron and a swan… by amyk
Photo 3476

an egret, a heron and a swan…

..walked into a bar…(and then I looked closer and can see a duck or grebe too…so much for that joke)
Seen at the Shiawassee wildlife refuge.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Phil Howcroft ace
they all look great
July 7th, 2024  
