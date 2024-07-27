Previous
clematis goes to seed… by amyk
Photo 918

clematis goes to seed…

52week challenge, week 29 “backlit”…playing catch up again…
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful pic
July 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fabulous shot and bokeh!
July 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the bokeh
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise