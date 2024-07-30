Previous
Sandhill crane out & about… by amyk
Sandhill crane out & about…

…walking down the road, periodically probing the foliage for food…cranes are omnivores, eating seeds, nuts, berries, small animals, and crops like wheat and corn….
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Susan Wakely
Great looking bird.
July 31st, 2024  
Dave
What a cutie
July 31st, 2024  
