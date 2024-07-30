Sign up
Previous
Photo 919
Sandhill crane out & about…
…walking down the road, periodically probing the foliage for food…cranes are omnivores, eating seeds, nuts, berries, small animals, and crops like wheat and corn….
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th July 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking bird.
July 31st, 2024
Dave
ace
What a cutie
July 31st, 2024
