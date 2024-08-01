Previous
end of the pier by amyk
end of the pier

Mackinaw City fishing pier…I took this because of the gull on the lamp post; didn’t see the cormorant up higher until viewing photo on the iPad
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
Mags ace
Wonderful lines!
August 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat study of lines
August 2nd, 2024  
