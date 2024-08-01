Sign up
Previous
Photo 920
end of the pier
Mackinaw City fishing pier…I took this because of the gull on the lamp post; didn’t see the cormorant up higher until viewing photo on the iPad
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4507
photos
209
followers
274
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
1st August 2024 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wonderful lines!
August 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat study of lines
August 2nd, 2024
