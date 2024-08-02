Sign up
Previous
Photo 921
are you still there?
regularly popped his head up to look around for a few seconds, then went back to eating…a challenge to catch the look
For the 52week challenge, week 30 “sooc” which this is….
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4509
photos
209
followers
274
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th July 2024 12:12pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w30
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Checking you out too.
August 3rd, 2024
