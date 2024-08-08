Previous
our Marty
our Marty

photo from a few years ago…bad news at the vet yesterday, we are dealing with advanced lymphoma and likely he’ll only be with us a few more weeks…even when you suspect the prognosis it’s tough to hear…
amyK

amyK
Julie Ryan ace
I'm so sorry, he looks so soft and sweet.
August 9th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely picture of your Marty. Sorry to hear the diagnosis. I know you’ll be cherishing your time with him.
August 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Awww...Wonderful photo of Marty. I am so sorry to hear of Marty's diagnosis.
August 9th, 2024  
