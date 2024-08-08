Sign up
Previous
Photo 923
our Marty
photo from a few years ago…bad news at the vet yesterday, we are dealing with advanced lymphoma and likely he’ll only be with us a few more weeks…even when you suspect the prognosis it’s tough to hear…
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th January 2019 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Ryan
ace
I'm so sorry, he looks so soft and sweet.
August 9th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely picture of your Marty. Sorry to hear the diagnosis. I know you’ll be cherishing your time with him.
August 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Awww...Wonderful photo of Marty. I am so sorry to hear of Marty's diagnosis.
August 9th, 2024
