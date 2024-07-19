Sign up
Previous
Photo 917
watching from the shadows
waiting for us to pass by on our morning walk
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4491
photos
209
followers
276
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2024 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
So very beautiful, Amy!
July 20th, 2024
