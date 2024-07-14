Sign up
Previous
Photo 916
park pano
No need to comment; I’m just thrilled I figured out how to do a pano on my little LUMIX. Have tried to do pano with the iPhone and never get it right…this was easy. For the 52week challenge, week 28 “panorama”
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4485
photos
209
followers
276
following
Views
14
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
extras
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
14th July 2024 9:06am
Tags
52wc-2024-w28
Mags
ace
Beautiful place!
July 15th, 2024
