park pano by amyk
Photo 916

park pano

No need to comment; I’m just thrilled I figured out how to do a pano on my little LUMIX. Have tried to do pano with the iPhone and never get it right…this was easy. For the 52week challenge, week 28 “panorama”
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

amyK

Mags ace
Beautiful place!
July 15th, 2024  
