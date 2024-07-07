Previous
feed us! by amyk
Photo 915

feed us!

mom red-winged blackbird did a good job of hiding this nest…couldn’t get a good shot due to location but fun to see those hungry little mouths…
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
sweet
July 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's so lovely to see
July 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Well done for capturing this.
July 7th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
So sweet
July 7th, 2024  
Kathy ace
The sun backlighting those mouths made them really show up. Nice capture.
July 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
So many mouths to feed.
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise