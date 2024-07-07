Sign up
Photo 915
feed us!
mom red-winged blackbird did a good job of hiding this nest…couldn’t get a good shot due to location but fun to see those hungry little mouths…
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Joan Robillard
sweet
July 7th, 2024
Rob Z
That's so lovely to see
July 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Well done for capturing this.
July 7th, 2024
Danette Thompson
So sweet
July 7th, 2024
Kathy
The sun backlighting those mouths made them really show up. Nice capture.
July 7th, 2024
Babs
So many mouths to feed.
July 7th, 2024
