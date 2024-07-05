Previous
…good to know by amyk
Photo 914

…good to know

out for my neighborhood walk and found this amusing
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Giggles. Great title
July 6th, 2024  
Annie D ace
hahahaha priceless
July 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Who is going to test that claim?
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha I hope nobody tries it out in the street.
July 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
lol...Oh dear.
July 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Very funny.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise