Photo 914
…good to know
out for my neighborhood walk and found this amusing
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th June 2024 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-68
eDorre
ace
Giggles. Great title
July 6th, 2024
Annie D
ace
hahahaha priceless
July 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Who is going to test that claim?
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha I hope nobody tries it out in the street.
July 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
lol...Oh dear.
July 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very funny.
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
