Previous
Waiting room by andyharrisonphotos
Photo 462

Waiting room

An impromptu waiting room in the lounge as we check the new chairs and table for the patio, which we'll put out once Storm Kathleen has passed.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Andy H

@andyharrisonphotos
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise