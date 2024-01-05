Sign up
Photo 1502
Waiting
The merry-go-round waits silently at night for the children to visit again tomorrow
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
0
Angela
@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
1503
photos
12
followers
15
following
411% complete
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G998B
Taken
5th January 2024 10:13pm
Babs
ace
The look very jolly don't they. I hope they don't get dizzy going round and round.
January 6th, 2024
