Waiting by angelar
Photo 1502

Waiting

The merry-go-round waits silently at night for the children to visit again tomorrow
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Angela

@angelar
I'm Angela and I live in Cheshire, UK. I'm in the 4th manifestation of my project over 11 years. I'm newly retired from teaching Psychology...
411% complete

Babs ace
The look very jolly don't they. I hope they don't get dizzy going round and round.
January 6th, 2024  
