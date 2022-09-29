Previous
Winton Wetlands Watercolour by ankers70
Photo 496

Winton Wetlands Watercolour

Encouraged by Jacqueline @jacqbb, I finally managed another watercolour. This one is from a photo of Lake Mokoan at Winton, north eastern Victoria.


29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
@ankers70
Photo Details

Granagringa ace
omg...your skills are impressive
September 28th, 2022  
