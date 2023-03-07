Previous
Autumn light by ankers70
Photo 655

Autumn light

Near Moyhu, northern Victoria, taking back roads to Sydney on a gorgeous day.

7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Diana ace
Love the hills and grasses!
March 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
back roads are the best!
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
