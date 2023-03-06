Previous
Who me? by ankers70
Who me?

Young bush stone curlew (Burhinus grallarius), aka bush thick knee, trying to pretend it's not there.

Taken in Brisbane a couple of weeks ago.

6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Lesley ace
Ah what a lovely, odd-looking creature. Thank you for this
March 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute looking character.
March 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
They always look rather glum don't they.
March 5th, 2023  
