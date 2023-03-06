Sign up
Photo 654
Who me?
Young bush stone curlew (Burhinus grallarius), aka bush thick knee, trying to pretend it's not there.
Taken in Brisbane a couple of weeks ago.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
667
photos
88
followers
93
following
179% complete
View this month »
Views
12
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
5th February 2023 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Ah what a lovely, odd-looking creature. Thank you for this
March 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute looking character.
March 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
They always look rather glum don't they.
March 5th, 2023
