Fern tracery 2 by ankers70
Photo 865

Fern tracery 2

Dicksonia antarctica fronds reflected in creek, Phantom Falls Victoria
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍😊
October 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great reflection.
October 2nd, 2023  
