Bushwalking and talking through memories of Piggoreet, Victoria by ankers70
Bushwalking and talking through memories of Piggoreet, Victoria

Yesterday's bushwalk was in the Piggoreet area, near Scarsdale, Victoria.

Piggoreet was a township which grew up around several deep lead gold mines during the Victorian gold rushes of the 1850s. At the end of the 1860s Piggoreet was large enough to have a registered school with more than 300 children, at least six named and licensed pubs and several unnamed beer houses. It was a Cobb &Co stopover. All the support services a small town could provide were there, including a police station, banks, a court house and a Mechanics Institute. Now, nothing, absolutely nothing! There is a cairn to mark what was the location of the school and that is all.

Evidence of mining remains in mullock heaps, sludge and disturbed landscapes.

More about Piggoreet for those interested: https://prov.vic.gov.au/explore-collection/provenance-journal/provenance-2013/piggoreet
Suzanne

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 29th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Fascinating history!
May 29th, 2024  
