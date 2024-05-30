Bushwalking and talking through memories of Piggoreet, Victoria
Yesterday's bushwalk was in the Piggoreet area, near Scarsdale, Victoria.
Piggoreet was a township which grew up around several deep lead gold mines during the Victorian gold rushes of the 1850s. At the end of the 1860s Piggoreet was large enough to have a registered school with more than 300 children, at least six named and licensed pubs and several unnamed beer houses. It was a Cobb &Co stopover. All the support services a small town could provide were there, including a police station, banks, a court house and a Mechanics Institute. Now, nothing, absolutely nothing! There is a cairn to mark what was the location of the school and that is all.
Evidence of mining remains in mullock heaps, sludge and disturbed landscapes.