Golden Lake Road, Piggoreet by ankers70
Golden Lake Road, Piggoreet

In the 1860s this was a thriving, but probably far less peaceful and much dirtier, scene of deep lead mining and the associated town of Piggoreet. Today it is mostly cattle farming. See my yesterday's post about Piggoreet: https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-05-30#comment-36014499
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm pretty sure I'd prefer this view as to what it looked like in the past! haha This is beautiful.
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous rural scene.
May 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice rolling hills.
May 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful lining line
May 30th, 2024  
