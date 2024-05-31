Sign up
Previous
Photo 1106
Golden Lake Road, Piggoreet
In the 1860s this was a thriving, but probably far less peaceful and much dirtier, scene of deep lead mining and the associated town of Piggoreet. Today it is mostly cattle farming. See my yesterday's post about Piggoreet:
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-05-30#comment-36014499
31st May 2024
31st May 24
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm pretty sure I'd prefer this view as to what it looked like in the past! haha This is beautiful.
May 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous rural scene.
May 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice rolling hills.
May 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful lining line
May 30th, 2024
