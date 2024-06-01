Previous
'I made this' by ankers70
Photo 1107

'I made this'

JackieR @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to photograph something I could title with 'I made this'.

'I made this' said my daughter when she gifted me this multi-coloured scarf for my recent birthday.


1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne ace
Bravo
May 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great colors and beautiful handiwork!
May 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely handmade gift.
May 31st, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
I was going to say you cheated but then again, you made your daughter and she made this so yes, you did.
May 31st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I was only required to title it 'I made this', not to actually make it so I don't think I cheated in any way at all!
@pandorasecho
May 31st, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful. Love the colors.
May 31st, 2024  
Lesley ace
She chose some beautiful colours
May 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful, well done
May 31st, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
Great colors, texture, and lighting!
May 31st, 2024  
