Previous
Photo 1107
'I made this'
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
challenged me to photograph something I could title with 'I made this'.
'I made this' said my daughter when she gifted me this multi-coloured scarf for my recent birthday.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
9
4
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1125
photos
127
followers
134
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
31st May 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-617
Corinne
ace
Bravo
May 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great colors and beautiful handiwork!
May 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely handmade gift.
May 31st, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
I was going to say you cheated but then again, you made your daughter and she made this so yes, you did.
May 31st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I was only required to title it 'I made this', not to actually make it so I don't think I cheated in any way at all!
@pandorasecho
May 31st, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful. Love the colors.
May 31st, 2024
Lesley
ace
She chose some beautiful colours
May 31st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful, well done
May 31st, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
Great colors, texture, and lighting!
May 31st, 2024
