Street art brightens a grey Melbourne day by ankers70
Street art brightens a grey Melbourne day

Not sure of attribution of this piece of street art, now with the addition of graffiti tags.

16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
Susan Wakely ace
It certainly brightens a dull space but not sure what the artist is showcasing.
October 15th, 2023  
