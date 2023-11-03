Sign up
Previous
Photo 896
Dont' eat me all at once!
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
4
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
910
photos
102
followers
113
following
245% complete
View this month »
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd November 2023 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-145
Rob Z
ace
Very interesting - what part is meant to be eaten? I like the image of it with the lighting and shadows..
November 2nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good morning and thankyou. You are an early bird as well! The cake was so tiny and, needless to say, the price wasn't! All eaten!
November 2nd, 2023
*lynn
ace
interesting and cool shadows ... unusual and pretty cake
November 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Unusual little cake. I hope that it was tasty.
November 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
