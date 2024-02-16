Sign up
Previous
Photo 1001
Knitting her way around the world!
I caught this young Scottish backpacker sitting on the steps of the GPO Melbourne, listening to the buskers and knitting squares for a blanket, a square for every place she visits.
She was happy for me to take a photo but without her face showing. I loved her purple tights.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1015
photos
114
followers
123
following
274% complete
View this month »
Lesley
ace
How wonderful this is. Excellent!
February 15th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good morning and thankyou! I had to add a little colour!
February 15th, 2024
