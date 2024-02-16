Previous
Knitting her way around the world! by ankers70
Knitting her way around the world!

I caught this young Scottish backpacker sitting on the steps of the GPO Melbourne, listening to the buskers and knitting squares for a blanket, a square for every place she visits.

She was happy for me to take a photo but without her face showing. I loved her purple tights.


16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Lesley ace
How wonderful this is. Excellent!
February 15th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good morning and thankyou! I had to add a little colour!
February 15th, 2024  
