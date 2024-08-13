Previous
Shadow lines by ankers70
Shadow lines

Delwyn Barnett @dkbarnett challenged me to do a photograph incorporating some form of stripes or lines. Sunny day yesterday and shadow stripes and lines everywhere. I hope this meets Delwyn's challenge.


13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
August 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful patterns
August 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and patterns.
August 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
you rose to the challenge Suzanne
August 12th, 2024  
