Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1180
Shadow lines
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do a photograph incorporating some form of stripes or lines. Sunny day yesterday and shadow stripes and lines everywhere. I hope this meets Delwyn's challenge.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1201
photos
133
followers
142
following
323% complete
View this month »
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Latest from all albums
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
20
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
12th August 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-628
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
August 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful patterns
August 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and patterns.
August 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
you rose to the challenge Suzanne
August 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close