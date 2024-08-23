Sign up
Photo 1190
Photo 1190
Late breakfast at Hotel W
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1211
photos
133
followers
142
following
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
12
12
4
2
365
Canon EOS R50
22nd August 2024 10:13am
Tags
people-33
Susan Wakely
ace
The reflected light gives an abstract effect.
August 22nd, 2024
Kartia
ace
Wonderful light interplay 👍
August 22nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
August 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
This image really drags you in - it's fabulous.
August 22nd, 2024
