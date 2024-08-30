Where once there was a waterfall

Queen's Bridge, Melbourne, opened 1890. Where the bridge is today, there was a waterfall spanning the Yarra River, across a rough basalt ledge with a drop of about one metre. Below the waterfall was tidal, salt water and above the waterfall was fresh water flowing down from the Yarra Valley.
Prior to colonisation, the river was known as the Birrurung and was the prime source of water and food for several indigenous tribes. The oldest Aboriginal sites have been dated to 35,000 years ago, relatively recent in the scheme of known Aboriginal occupation of Australia.
The waterfall was blasted away in the 1883 to allow water to flow down the Yarra unimpeded and to prevent flooding, and to help enlarge the turning basin for shipping, which at that stage came right up the Yarra to where the CBD is now. ( https://www.cbdnews.com.au/once-an-ancient-waterfall-now-a-busy-port/). Looking at the photo in the link, where I took my photo from is on the far side of Queen's Bridge looking along the bridge span from what is now a pedestrian walkway. Shipping does not come right up the river now and the train line has been further elevated.