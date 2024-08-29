This week for Get Pushed #630, Kali @kali66 challenged me to 'select a scene and wait for somebody to walk into it, could be an alley or archway, way, a piece of light amongst shadow, or near something fun like a sign, statue or large advertisement'. This is my response to the challenge.
The photo was taken at City Road tramstop where I sat and waited for somebody to walk into my scene of the disappearing tram tracks, with tram with large advertisements. As one person walked into my scene, another person crossed the road behind her. I like the way the eyes of the lady in the spectacle adverttisement seem to be watching me watching them both, and the lady walking into my scene is not watching anything but her phone.