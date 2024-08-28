Sign up
Previous
Photo 1195
Elevated
Elevated cycle way over Footscray Road, Victoria Harbour, Melbourne, against the pre-storm sky. We have been having magnificent skies for the past week with the early onset of Spring and accompanying storms.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/article/2024/aug/26/australias-early-spring-brings-budding-flowers-chirping-birds-and-climate-alarm
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
5
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful sky and capture! Fav.
August 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Many thanks! And good morning to you!
August 27th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful composition and sky
August 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good morning Phil. I had a bit of a wait to get the little dark clouds to line up along the cross stays and make a triangle!
August 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome minimalism
August 27th, 2024
