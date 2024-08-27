Previous
Marina Tower, Docklands Melbourne by ankers70
Marina Tower, Docklands Melbourne

The 44 storey edifice is split in two with each section cantilevered and appearing to move in different directions, enhanced by the use of different coloured glass cladding. The tallest tower cantilevers about 10metres from vertical.


27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

@ankers70
Phil Howcroft ace
what a spectacular viewpoint suzanne , great photo
August 26th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 26th, 2024  
