Previous
Photo 1194
Marina Tower, Docklands Melbourne
The 44 storey edifice is split in two with each section cantilevered and appearing to move in different directions, enhanced by the use of different coloured glass cladding. The tallest tower cantilevers about 10metres from vertical.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1215
photos
133
followers
142
following
327% complete
View this month »
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th August 2024 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a spectacular viewpoint suzanne , great photo
August 26th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 26th, 2024
