Ravine by annepann
Photo 1361

Ravine

Convinced my husband to take an anniversary hike with me today. It was very pleasant. I don't think cameras capture depth in a landscape very well. We were on a bluff above a ravine. Hopefully that comes across.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Anne Pancella

