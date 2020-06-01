Sign up
Photo 1361
Ravine
Convinced my husband to take an anniversary hike with me today. It was very pleasant. I don't think cameras capture depth in a landscape very well. We were on a bluff above a ravine. Hopefully that comes across.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
0
0
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1361
photos
45
followers
57
following
372% complete
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
4
365
DSC-RX10M4
1st June 2020 2:57pm
Tags
forest
