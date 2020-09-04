Previous
Next
Red-tailed Hawk by annepann
Photo 1449

Red-tailed Hawk

Saw this guy land on a tree when I was driving. Slammed on my brakes (no traffic) and leaned out my window and got his picture. The angle was awkward, but I was close! No red tail yet because it is still young.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Great shot!
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise