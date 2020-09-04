Sign up
Photo 1449
Red-tailed Hawk
Saw this guy land on a tree when I was driving. Slammed on my brakes (no traffic) and leaned out my window and got his picture. The angle was awkward, but I was close! No red tail yet because it is still young.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd September 2020 3:25pm
Tags
bird
Harbie
ace
Great shot!
September 3rd, 2020
