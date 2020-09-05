Previous
Viceroy by annepann
Saw another Viceroy, the species that tries to look like a monarch to prevent being eaten.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Milanie ace
Have not seen a one this year - and probably 3-4 years ago they were everywhere. Lovely shot of him.
September 5th, 2020  
