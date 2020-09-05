Sign up
Photo 1450
Viceroy
Saw another Viceroy, the species that tries to look like a monarch to prevent being eaten.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
1
1
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1450
photos
51
followers
63
following
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd September 2020 4:02pm
Tags
butterfly
Milanie
ace
Have not seen a one this year - and probably 3-4 years ago they were everywhere. Lovely shot of him.
September 5th, 2020
