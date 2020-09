Walking Project - Day 4

I decided to walk the length of the Kal-Haven Trail this fall (33 miles) in segments. I leave my car, walk 3-4 miles, then have my husband pick me up and take me back to my car and then we meet somewhere for dinner. Have done 12 miles so far. It sounds kind of wasteful, but I can't think of any other way to do it that is efficient. I am enjoying it immensely, and find having a goal motivating.