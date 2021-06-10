Previous
Brood X (10) on tree trunks by annepann
Brood X (10) on tree trunks

Here is a more distant shot of the cicadas. Their noise is deafening! These are different from the annual cicadas that appear in July/August each year.
10th June 2021

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
