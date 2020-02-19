Previous
FoR-Still Life 3 by annied
FoR-Still Life 3

I will be taking a different approach to still life this week hahaha
A few - maybe most - of the images were taken in and outside this wonderful junk - come pickers - come who knows what store - so many interesting things to see.
I was going to add more - but I am tired and my brain is a tad frizzled hahaha

catching up my FoR
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
