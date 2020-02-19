FoR-Still Life 3

I will be taking a different approach to still life this week hahaha
A few - maybe most - of the images were taken in and outside this wonderful junk - come pickers - come who knows what store - so many interesting things to see.
I was going to add more - but I am tired and my brain is a tad frizzled hahaha
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...